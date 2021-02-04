Kansas City Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration 

Kansas City Chiefs fans chant and do the chop during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. Dec., 2018. The Kansas City Chiefs have since barred headdresses and war paint amid the nationwide push for racial justice, but its effort to make its popular “war chant” more palatable is getting a fresh round of scrutiny from Native American groups as the team prepares to make its second straight Super Bowl appearance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) By Heather Hollingsworth THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to abandon a popular tradition in which fans break into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk. Local groups…



