Manitoulin opens Ontario’s first community based sexual and domestic violence clinic 

By Colleen Romaniuk

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The name of Manitoulin Island’s first clinic dedicated exclusively to sexual and domestic violence survivors is Ka Naad Ma Go which means “we will help you” in the Ojibway language.

“To us, helping means that we will hear you, we will believe you, and we will support you,” said Noojmowin-Teg, the Indigenous health access centre in Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation that will be administering the program.

The new sexual and domestic violence services program celebrated its virtual grand opening over Zoom.

“For many years, Noojmowin-Teg participated on the local Mnidoo Mnising Coalition Against Domestic Violence that is comprised of many different local organizations and service providers who address issues that are faced by victims of sexual assault and violence,” said Dr. Pamelia Williamson, the former executive director of Noojmowin-Teg.

“It is through the identification of gaps from this group that they agreed to support the submission of a proposal for forensic and additional supportive services by Noojmowin-Teg.”

The submission was followed by a campaign of advocacy that included going to local First Nations, the Anishinabek Nation, the Alliance for Healthier Communities, Health Sciences North and the Ministry of the Attorney General to raise awareness about the need.

The project was eventually approved about four years ago but experienced some unexpected setbacks during development.

In June 2020, the project was finally given the green light, and the centre officially opened this year.

“On behalf of the Noojmowin Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate the health centre for starting the first sexual assault and domestic violence clinic on Manitoulin Island,” said Patsy Corbiere, Chief of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island.

“We are extremely proud, not just for Noojmowin-Teg, but for the on-scene victims that will benefit from this clinic. The benefit of not having to travel to Sudbury for rape testing will encourage us to move forward in a sensitive and culturally appropriate manner.

That’s something that is needed when dealing with those kinds of crises.”

Sexual violence is a major hidden and underreported social problem in all First Nations, added Corbiere.

“The trauma is destroying our people and families regardless of age and gender as the impact of sexual violence goes far beyond any physical injuries,” she said.

“The increasing usage of drugs and alcohol to cover the traumas in our life can no longer be ignored. This clinic will assist in the broader spectrum that there is health from the start that will lead to other services offered in the Noojmowin-Teg health centre as part of the victim’s healing journey.”

The program aims to provide wraparound, confidential health-care services for people who have experienced sexual and/or domestic violence at any point in their lives.

Services are available for those aged 12 and up of all genders and cultural backgrounds, including Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations across the district of Manitoulin Island.

The centre takes a holistic approach to providing health care for victims from the point in time when the assault occurs through to the recovery period.

“This is the 36th of Ontario’s sexual and domestic violence treatment programs,” said Tammy McGuire, nurse practitioner and clinical liaison at Noojmowin-Teg.

“While offering standardized and evidence-based specialized services and compassionate sexual and domestic violence services, Ka Naad Maa Go is unique. It is the first community-based program in Ontario and it’s uniquely grounded in Indigenous knowledge and ways, blending Western and traditional healing approaches.”

McGuire added that its “made-on-Manitoulin model” of integrated, coordinated, and holistic care is designed to address and support the need of victims and survivors.

The Ka Naad Maa Go program will work in collaboration with the Manitoulin Health Centre emergency department to coordinate care following triage.

Specialized nurses from the sexual and domestic violence services program will meet with clients at MHC’s Little Current and Mindemoya sites.

Clients will have the choice of whether to involve the police in their case, and program providers will work with them to create a plan that best fits the client’s needs.

As part of an assessment, clients can expect crisis intervention and emotional support, a physical examination and injury assessment, STI testing and treatment, pregnancy testing and emergency contraceptive options, risk assessment and safety planning, and referrals to community agencies.

During this process, the client can withdraw their consent at any time.

There will also be navigation support services and counselling offered at the centre. The counselling services will be available to the entire community, not just those who have gone through the forensic clinic.

Treatment incorporates traditional Indigenous ways of knowing and healing. Clients will be also able to access Anishinabek cultural support and take part in healing circles or make an appointment with a traditional healer.

For more information, visit www.noojmowin-teg.ca.

Colleen Romaniuk is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Sudbury Star . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

