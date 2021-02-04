Six Nations COVID-19 numbers double

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations COVID-19 postive cases have doubled.

Six Nations Public Health test results released Thursday, Feb., 4, 2021 show 11 new positive cases believed to have come from residents attending functions within the community bringing the total number of active positive cases to 22.

Six Nations now has 168 cases with 144 resolved and two deaths. Turtle Island News has learned that two people are in hospital with COVID-19.

Six Nations Public Health has asked community members not to travel across the international border to the U.S.

Six Nations is still in the Black Alert Level of the COVID-19 Response Framework.

