Daily
National News

Two facing drug charges after Six Nations Police search home

February 4, 2021 439 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A Six Nations man and woman are facing drug charges after Six Nations police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act warrant at a Sixth Line home.

Police entered the house  February 1, 2021,  and found an adult male and adult female  and  a young child in the home.  The male and female were taken into custody.  Police said the child “was found to be within the easy proximity of the drugs in the home.”  The child was taken into the care of Ogwadeni:deo.

Police seized  cocaine, fentanyl, methadone, hydromorphone and evidence of trafficking CDSA. Two ATV’s that had been reported as stolen were also found on the property. Charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, non-prescribed methadone, and hydromorphone were: Robert George VanEvery, 51, of Ohsweken, who was charged and held for a formal bail hearing and Billie Eileen Powless, 25,  of Ohsweken was charged and later released on an Undertaking with a court date.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

First Nations, provincial leaders meet to explore circular econom

February 4, 2021 27

By Nicole Wong Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Leaders of the Collaborative Leadership Initiative (CLI) continue to…

Read more
Daily

Desire to reclaim Michif language grows

February 4, 2021 21

By Breanne Massey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Michif language defined as “critically endangered” by…

Read more

Leave a Reply