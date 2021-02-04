Two facing drug charges after Six Nations Police search home

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A Six Nations man and woman are facing drug charges after Six Nations police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act warrant at a Sixth Line home.

Police entered the house February 1, 2021, and found an adult male and adult female and a young child in the home. The male and female were taken into custody. Police said the child “was found to be within the easy proximity of the drugs in the home.” The child was taken into the care of Ogwadeni:deo.

Police seized cocaine, fentanyl, methadone, hydromorphone and evidence of trafficking CDSA. Two ATV’s that had been reported as stolen were also found on the property. Charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, non-prescribed methadone, and hydromorphone were: Robert George VanEvery, 51, of Ohsweken, who was charged and held for a formal bail hearing and Billie Eileen Powless, 25, of Ohsweken was charged and later released on an Undertaking with a court date.

