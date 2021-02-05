Daily
National News

CHIEFS OF ONTARIO:Second Indigenous sports body in Ontario seeks legitimacy 

February 5, 2021 28 views

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com The battle of duelling Indigenous sports organizations in Ontario continues. In one corner is the long-running Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario (ISWO), the designated Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sports Body (PTASB) for the province. And in the other corner is the Indigenous Sports Body (ISB), a group launched a couple of years ago that is keen to become the sole association providing Indigenous sports programming throughout Ontario. ISWO is currently receiving both provincial and federal funding to operate its programs. As for the ISB, it has the backing of the Chiefs of Ontario, an organization representing 133 First Nations in the province. On the opening day of the Chiefs of Ontario Special Chiefs Assembly Feb. 3 it was revealed that ISB now also has…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
