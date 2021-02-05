Daily
Racism in Health Care Is Taking a Terrible Toll on Indigenous People, Report Finds 

February 5, 2021 25 views

By Moira Wyton

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Widespread anti-Indigenous racism in British Columbia’s health-care system is fuelling poorer health outcomes and early deaths for  Indigenous people, especially women, according to a report released  today.

The report from Mary Ellen  Turpel-Lafond, the former judge appointed in June to investigate racism  in the system and its impact on Indigenous people, say First Nations  women are nearly twice as likely to die of an overdose than  non-Indigenous women and are much less likely to be able to access  prenatal care.

They also get pap screens 68 per cent less  frequently than non-Indigenous women, despite being diagnosed with  cervical cancer at a rate 1.6 times higher.

“Indigenous people have inequitable access  to primary and preventative health-care services, which perpetuates and  cascades into poor health outcomes all across the lifespan,” said  Turpel-Lafond, the lead investigator and the former representative for  children and youth.

“When you combine these  factors with the overwhelming evidence of racism in the health-care  system… it’s not difficult to see why health outcomes for Indigenous  peoples are poorer.”

In a followup to her November report that found “widespread and insidious racism” at all levels of B.C.’s  health-care system, Turpel-Lafond’s team examined health outcome data to  assess the impact of racism on Indigenous peoples.

They found that a startling lack of access  to primary and preventative care for Indigenous peoples puts them at  higher risk of both acute and chronic conditions.

Higher rates of asthma, depression,  anxiety, mood disorders, epilepsy and poor oral health among Indigenous  youth and children would normally indicate a need for stronger  attachment to primary care, Turpel-Lafond said.

In this case, they show the effects of a lack of basic health care.

Primary care, usually from family doctors  or nurses, is an essential preventative public health measure, often  allowing early diagnosis of chronic illness and a response before  problems worsen.

Family doctors can also connect people who  use substances with pharmaceutical alternatives to street drugs in order  to lower their risk of overdose.

First Nations people in B.C. account for 16 per cent of overdose deaths, despite only making up 3.3 per cent of the population.

But the lack of access to primary care affects all Indigenous people.

Seniors and Elders over 65 were 89 per cent  more likely than non-Indigenous seniors to not be connected to a family  doctor, the report found.

And the lack of primary care means  Indigenous people are 75 per cent more likely to visit the emergency  room than any other group.

But an emergency department “is the type of  situation that compounds the racism Indigenous people experience,” said  Turpel-Lafond.

Harmful and untrue stereotypes about  Indigenous people make health providers feel they are less deserving of  care, she found in her November report.

And that plays out most  acutely in emergency departments, where fast-paced triaging protocols  mean Indigenous people’s health needs are often dismissed. “This cycle  needs to be broken,” said Turpel-Lafond.

She urged the government to focus on  building out primary care services for Indigenous communities and urban  Indigenous peoples in order to address these inequities.

It’s particularly urgent due to the  disproportionate burden the pandemic has placed on Indigenous peoples,  especially women, she said. Higher rates of underlying conditions put  Indigenous people at a higher risk of serious illness and death from  COVID, she added.

“Communities are important, the urban  context is also important,” said Turpel-Lafond. “Because we do know  who’s deeply at risk and deeply vulnerable and, frankly, it’s First  Nations people and, frankly, it’s First Nations women.”

She wants to see the 59 per cent of  Indigenous people in B.C. who live in urban centres prioritized for  vaccines, as well as those living in First Nations communities.

“They have a high burden of disease and  they need the vaccines, and we must respond in a way that prioritizes  the need,” said Turpel-Lafond.

Health Minister Adrian Dix welcomed the  chilling report and stated that work is already underway to implement  Turpel-Lafond’s original 24 recommendations to eradicate anti-Indigenous  racism in health care.

“Systemic racism requires systemic action,” said Dix, noting primary care is a priority for the province.

The ministry has funded 32 new Indigenous  health liaison positions across all health authorities and Providence  Health. Nine have already been hired.

Vancouver Island Health’s Dawn Thomas, a  member of the Snuneymuxw First Nation, will lead the province’s  implementation of the recommendations as an associate deputy minister.

Turpel-Lafond stressed that cultural safety  and anti-racism must be at the forefront of a strengthened primary care  system in which Indigenous people “will be seen as they are, without  bias or prejudice and with care and respect.”

“And I hope very much… that we can  eliminate the racism that has been there at the point of care and that  we can build out a more compassionate inclusive system that does not  have racism against Indigenous people entrenched in it,” she said.

Moira Wyton is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  Tyee . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

