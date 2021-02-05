Six Nations police make arrests after drug search

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have arrested six people in a drug raid on a Mohawk Road address January 22, 2021.

Police said they executed a search warrant for a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act at the unknown address on Mohawk Road.

Police said they arrested two men and two women upon arrival and another two men who were in the process of leaving the property were also arrested.

As a result of the investigation and search, firearms and ammunition, large amounts of Canadian and American currency, Oxycodone, Cocaine, stolen vehicles, two ATV’s and one side by side off road vehicle were seized. No values or amounts of seized items were provided.

The release said all the accused were released on Undertaking with court dates to answer the various charges for:

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA

– Possession over $5000

– Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

– Possession CDSA

– Careless storage of firearm

– Careless storage of ammunition

