Six Nations Schools proposed opening pushed to March 1st pending COVID numbers

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A federal back to school plan suggests federal schools at Six Nations could re-open March 1, 2021 pending community COVID-19 numbers

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)met with federal education representatives during their online council session Tuesday (Feb., 9, 2021) night to discuss a potential return to school.

IL Thomas principal Reva Bomberry , one of several educators who spoke during the more than 30 minute presentation told SNEC said “our schools are safe, but we are not responsible for the irresponsiblity that is going on in our community for the COVID cases and that reflects directly on our (return to) schools.”

She said they are proposing , after a re-assessment in the community, they return to the table with SNEC and discuss re-opening Feb., 19th with staff re-entering the building on Feb., 22rd and students return to school March 1.

The dates are all pending the community positive COVID cases. On-line learning for those that keep their children at home will continue.

Councillor Wendy Johnson said the presentation was an update but the date for sending student back to school is up to the federal government since the teacher are federal employees.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill said it is a community and SNEC decision on when the schools will open and students will return. But he said when the staff re-enter the schools is not the SNEC decision .

Elected Chief Mark Hill said another meeting on the return to school will take place Feb., 19th for further discussion but depending on the community’s COVID-19 numbers. If the numbers are still high he said they will push the date a week later. Six Nations COVID-19 numbers have been surging this past week with 53 active cases Tuesday.

