UPDATE: Suspect in shooting, car jacking arrested facing Attempted Murder charge

OXFORD COUNTY, ON- A Six Nations man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including Attempted Murder and two counts of Robbery with a Firearm after a man was shot outside an Ingersoll Store Sunday Feb., 7 2021.

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) with assistance from Brantford Police and Six Nations Police service arrested a man considered armed and dangerous after one man was shot outside a store on Thames Street South in Ingersoll and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a second threatened with a gun and two pick up trucks stolen.

OPP arrested and charged Forest Reginald Whitlow, 27, of Six Nations of The Grand River Territory, with the following offences: Attempted Murder, Robbery with a Firearm (two counts), Dangerous Driving, Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 (two counts), and Arson.The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Woodstock, Ontario for a bail hearing today, Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The OPP said it wanted to thank “members of the community, media outlets and the officers with the Brantford Police Service and Six Nations Police Service that assisted in bringing this incident to a successful resolution.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

OPP said earlier the Ingersoll stolen truck was involved in a crash at Cockshutt Road and Concession 2 in Waterford. OPP said the truck driver flashed a gun at a man who stopped at the crash scene to try to help when the suspect then stole the man’s Dodge Ram pickup.

An OPP aircraft later located the burned truck on the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory Sunday night, police said.

OPP and Six Nations Police Service, with a canine team, searched the area along First Line and Mohawk and Seneca Roads. No one was located.Anyone with information should call the OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Add Your Voice