Burlington joins TLL

February 10, 2021 1 view
The Black Hawks Lacrosse Club will be the second team joining the TLL for their inaugural season.

By Josh Giles, Writer The Tewaaraton Lacrosse League (TLL) has been established for just two weeks now, and has already attracted another team to play with the Six Nations Arrows. The Black Hawks Lacrosse Club is the newest team created out of Burlington to join the high-level competition that the TLL is hoping to bring. “We are excited to announce the formation of the Black Hawks Lacrosse Club, here in the City of Burlington,” the team announced. “Black Hawks LC will be joining other clubs from across the Province to form the most competitive league of its kind in North America.” There is a bit of a difference of how Burlington chose to approach it as they wanted to also keep their team in the Ontario Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League…

