Chiefs of Ontario cracking down on accountability of committee reps

February 10, 2021 80 views

By Victoria Gray Writer The Chiefs of Ontario (COO)are looking to make representatives sitting on its various committees more accountable. COO Chief of Staff Sherry Antone told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Tuesday (Jan 26, 2021) a process has begun to ensure those sitting on COO committees are reporting back to leadership. “This policy came as a result of a need for more transparency, more accountability from all of our elected leaders as well as technicians in reporting back to our leadership councils, caucuses and special chiefs assembly, Provincial Territorial Organizations (PTO’s), Independent First Nations and non-affiliated First Nations on all activities and discussions within AFN committees,” she told SNEC. She said she was looking for input on an interim committee policy for elected leaders aimed at improving the reporting…

