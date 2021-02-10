Sports
COVID-19 forces NWHL to suspend season

Brooke Stacey was primed to make a championship run with her team, the Buffalo Beauts, but it will have to wait. (Submitted Photo)

By Josh Giles Writer It’s been tough sledding for the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) who were forced to suspend the bubble season they were playing in Lake Placid, New York. Just as they were set to play the semi-finals, and championship games last week on February 4-5, they found out it would have to wait. They made the announcement on February 3, just as they were about to get underway. “The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff and the community, the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended.” With the suspension of the season, it left a lot of questions, and unfilled potential for…

