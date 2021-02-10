GPA being considered for Kraft Hockeyville

By Josh Giles, Writer The Gaylord Powless Arena (GPA) has seen its fair share of high level tournaments, competition, and success, and now, it may potentially see Kraft Hockeyville come through its doors. Kraft Hockeyville comes to different local rinks in order to showcase the hockey across Canada. They entertain locals with an NHL hockey game, and support the community and arenas with $250,000 worth of upgrades and that could come to Six Nations. The nomination process is still underway, but someone in the community felt that it was worth it to nominate the GPA, and now the arena has its name in the competition. “It’s very exciting for community members to have nominated our arena,” said Cheryl Henhawk of Six Nations Parks and Recreation. “It was unexpected, but it…



