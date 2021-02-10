Daily
National News

Highway 6 Bypass at Caledonia has re-opened

February 10, 2021 207 views

 Traffic is running again along the Highway 6 Bypass for the first time in over 200 days. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

The Highway 6 bypass reopened today , Wed., Feb., 10th, 2021 after repairs to the roadway were completed and assessed by MTO. However Argyle Street remains closed. The roadway has been closed since  OPP raided a Six Nations land protest at a McKenzie Road housing development that began last July and has now extended to over 200 days. Federal Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett has not met with Six Nations to discuss a resolution to the dispute.

 

