Mining company asking court for injunction against protesting Nunavut hunters

February 10, 2021

IQALUIT, Nunavut- A mining company wants a judge to order an injunction against a group of Nunavut hunters blocking the mine’s road and air strip in protest of its proposed expansion.

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. is seeking the order in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

A hearing on the injunction that was set for today was adjourned to Saturday.

Hunters from Arctic Bay and Pond Inlet set up the blockade last week at the Mary River mine on Baffin Island, after travelling two days and over 150 kilometres by snowmobile to get to the site.

The iron ore mine wants to expand its production to 12 million tonnes and build a 110-kilometre railway to take the ore to the sea.

Baffinland has said that the blockade has forced it to stop most of the mine’s operations and to ground all flights, including those carrying food and supplies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

 

