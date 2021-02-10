Local News
Proposed “Community Standards” tries to weave in “Great Law”

February 10, 2021 83 views
Six Nations Elected Council met with the justice department last week to discuss bylaws or community standards it had been developing.

By Victoria Gray Writer Proposed Six Nations Community Standards call into question Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) place in the community’s governance structure, their ability to turn the Great Law into Canadian law and the Indian Act. SNEC had their first look last Thursday at what the Six Nations justice program turned department has developed and dubbed Six Nations Community Standards. SNEC and more than 500 people who tuned into the live Facebook meeting watched Katherine Hensel, a Toronto lawyer from Hensel Barristers give a presentation on the community standards, or by-law document. Hensel’s firm vetted the document for the justice department which has been working on the document for the last four years. The power point indicated only 81 copies of the document had been distributed in the community….

