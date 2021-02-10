Sports
Second Indigenous sports body in Ontario seeks legitimacy

February 10, 2021

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The battle of duelling Indigenous sports organizations in Ontario continues. In one corner is the long-running Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario (ISWO), the designated Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sports Body (PTASB) for the province. And in the other corner is the Indigenous Sports Body (ISB), a group launched a couple of years ago that is keen to become the sole association providing Indigenous sports programming throughout Ontario. ISWO is currently receiving both provincial and federal funding to operate its programs. As for the ISB, it has the backing of the Chiefs of Ontario, an organization representing 133 First Nations in the province. On the opening day of the Chiefs of Ontario Special Chiefs Assembly Feb. 3 it was revealed that ISB now also has some…

