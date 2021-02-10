Daily
Editorial

Six Nations wake up!

February 10, 2021 201 views

Common sense and knowing it’s time to put the community first appears to have flown out the window with COVID-19 cases surging at Six Nations. It’s been almost a year since the pandemic hit the world and everyone has been singing the same song… STAY HOME! And for a while it seemed Six Nations was singing the same tune. So what happened? The number of positive cases in the community is more than disconcerting, it’s frightening. A community of this size with more cases per hundred thousand than the city of Toronto, the country’s biggest hotzone is more than embarrassing, it’s deadly. There is no question than traditional ceremonies are important to the Haudenosaunee. That is a given. Everyone knows they have to be put through. But during a world…

