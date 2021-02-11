Nuluujat Land Guardians agree to end protest at iron ore mine after offer of a meeting

POND INLET- Lawyers for Inuit hunters known as Nuluujat Land Guardians blocking an airstrip and road at an iron ore mine in Nunavut say the group will end its protest.

The blockade started a week ago after seven hunters travelled two days and over 150 kilometres to get to Baffinland’s Mary River mine site.

It ended after the regional Inuit organization and land-claim body offered the hunters a face-to-face meeting, which they accepted.

The hunters, who call themselves the Nuluujat Land Guardians, were protesting Baffinland’s proposal to double its output and build a 110-kilometre railway to the ocean.

The hunters are to stay at a nearby cabin until at least Friday, then make the journey back to Pond Inlet where they will meet with local leaders.

On Wednesday, a Nunavut judge ordered the hunters to clear the airstrip so mine workers could fly home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

