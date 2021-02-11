Ontario announces COVID-19 virus numbers means March Break postponed

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has announced the province is postponing March Break for all elementary and secondary students across Ontario due to COVID-19.

The five-day break, originally scheduled for March 15-19, will now take place April 12-16 instead.

The announcement means that all Grand Erie students and staff will be in school – either in class or online – during this traditional break in March. The new break will see students and staff not in class April 12-16.

Grand Erie District School Board represents nearly 18,000 students in 58 elementary schools and more than 7,500 students in 14 secondary schools within the city of Brantford and the counties of Brant, Haldimand, and Norfolk as well as students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

– 30 –

Add Your Voice