Six Nations launches online Virtual Wellness Series on Family Day

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-This Family Day connect with your body, mind and spirit along with the community. On Monday February 15, Six Nations Health Services (SNHS) Gedeo Team will be launchingCommUNITY: Virtual Wellness Series at 3 p.m. The CommUNITY series will feature an Indigenous speaker at each event who will focus on a topic related to the mind, body, spirit and emotions to help inspire healing and wellness through humour, ceremony, music, sport, and cooking. Six Nations Health Services said the series will help community members connect with neighbours, friends and family virtually to follow social distancing guidelines and promote health and wellness during pandemic. “We recognize that this has been and continues to be a difficult year for our community. This initiative hopes to bring people together to…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice