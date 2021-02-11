Daily
Local News

Six Nations launches online Virtual Wellness Series on Family Day

February 11, 2021 35 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-This Family Day connect with your body, mind and spirit along with the community. On Monday February 15, Six Nations Health Services (SNHS) Gedeo Team will be launchingCommUNITY: Virtual Wellness Series at 3 p.m. The CommUNITY series will feature an Indigenous speaker at each event who will focus on a topic related to the mind, body, spirit and emotions to help inspire healing and wellness through humour, ceremony, music, sport, and cooking. Six Nations Health Services said the series will help community members connect with neighbours, friends and family virtually to follow social distancing guidelines and promote health and wellness during pandemic. “We recognize that this has been and continues to be a difficult year for our community. This initiative hopes to bring people together to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ottawa to define “prior consent” through dialogue with First Nations: Lametti 

February 11, 2021 43

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS Ottawa can build a shared understanding of free, prior and…

Read more
Daily

Closing housing gap for urban Indigenous people could cost $1.4 billion a year: PBO 

February 11, 2021 33

By Jordan Press THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The federal government would have to spend about $1.4 billion…

Read more