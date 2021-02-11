Wasauksing First Nation Chief Warren Tabobondung re elected to a fifth term

By John McFadden

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

WASAUKSING FIRST NATION- Chief Warren Tabobondung has won a fifth term as leader of the Wasauksing First Nation. Tabobondung, who has been chief of the territory since 2013, was returned to the position in a vote held Feb. 9.

He garnered 169 votes, 25 more than the runner-up Robert Tabobandung who received 144 votes. The two men have surnames that are similar but spelled slightly differently. Both finished ahead of the third candidate for chief, Earl J. King.

Meanwhile, there will be some new faces on council as two incumbents were defeated. Among the new councillors is Craig Brown who received 145 votes. Joining him as first-time councillors are Joel King who received 137 votes and Chance Pedoniqotte-King who got 130 votes.

The two incumbent councillors who were re-elected are Brent Tabobandung who received the most votes for council, 159, and Vince Chechock who received 136 votes.

The two incumbents who lost are David Rice who received 129 votes and Theresa McInnes who got 91 votes. Incumbent councillor Rebeka Tabobondung chose not to run for re-election.

Sixteen candidates, including four women, ran for the five council positions. The election results mean there will be no women on council.

The vote went ahead despite the COVID-19 global pandemic. Some Wasauksing members, both living on and off the territory, took advantage of mail-in ballots. At least one vote was cast from as far away as Manitoba. According to returning officer Vaughn Johnston, 128 mail-in ballots were cast. He said there were 334 members in total who cast ballots. That was less than half of the 788 members who were eligible to vote. In the territory’s last election, in 2019, there was a total of 302 ballots cast, according to Johnston.

The vote in the territory’s gymnasium was held with strict COVID protocols including limiting how many people could be in the gym at one time, and ensuring voters came in one door and went out another to limit contact with others. Masks were mandatory.

“The election went smoothly considering the COVID virus,” Johnston stated in an email. “The band had one person stationed at the front entrance screening eligible voters entering (the) polling station and a person wiping down pens and polling booths after each use.”

Johnston added that he is an independent contractor and has had Indigenous Services election training. He said he is hired by First Nations to carry out and oversee their elections.

Wasauksing First Nation is located on Parry Island, separated from the Town of Parry Sound by a swing bridge.

John McFadden is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering Indigenous issues for MuskokaRegion.com, ParrySound.com and Simcoe.com. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

