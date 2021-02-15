A secret history revealed in new Wild West TV series

Daily
    By David Owen Rama Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Many of us know that history is often skewed in favour of those who control the message, initially beginning with government accounts, historical texts and newspapers. As the 20th century unfolded, new electronic forms of media such as film, radio, and television became incredibly useful tools to glorify the colonizer’s agenda while undermining the historical legacy of the First Nations people. The demonization and stereotyping of Indigenous people disseminated in cowboy stories and popular western movies and TV shows became insidious. In the new series Secret History: The Wild West, actor, writer, producer, director and showrunner Julian Black Antelope aims to set the record straight. Premiering on Feb. 13 on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), the 13-part docudrama is…

