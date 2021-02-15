Brantford Police issue warning of drugs laced with suspected Fentanyl

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford City Police are warning the public about the risks of drug use after three suspected overdose fatalities may have been the result of drugs being mixed with suspected Fentanyl.

Brantford Police said from February 12 to 15, 2021, the Brantford Police Service assisted Emergency Medical Services in responding to three suspected drug overdose fatalities believed to be as a result of drugs being mixed with suspected Fentanyl. In all three separate incidents; a 37-year-old female, a 60-year-old-female and a 32-year-old male all tragically lost their lives.

The Brantford Police Service is asking that the community be made aware of these occurrences and risks of drug use. Please use caution when using any type of drug that is not prescribed to you. If you are a new drug user you are particularly at risk should you use drugs that may be cut with or contain Fentanyl.

If you think someone is suffering from a drug overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately. If available give the person Naloxone. Naloxone is an emergency medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, methadone, morphine. You can give naloxone while you wait for emergency services to arrive. Remember naloxone can temporarily reverse an overdose but it can wear off before the person has completely recovered. Always call 9-1-1 and be treated by Emergency Medical Services. If you yourself have taken drugs or have drugs on you, the Good Samaritan Law can protect you.

While the BPS advises against using illicit drugs, people who choose to use them should:

Never use alone

Start with a small amount

Do not mix substances, including alcohol, as it increases risk of overdose

Call 911 right away if they think someone is overdosing

Make a plan and know how to respond in case of an overdose

Use where help is easily available

Be prepared to give breaths and/or administer Naloxone until help arrives. Have a kit accessible at all times and KNOW how to use it.

Know the signs of an overdose:

Can’t stay awake

No strength or energy

Cold, clammy skin

Slow heartbeat

Trouble breathing

Slow, shallow breathing

Gurgling or snoring sounds

Lips and/or fingernails blue or purple

Non-responsive to shouting

For more information please visit www.FentanylCanKill.ca

If you have information about suspected drug activity please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519- 756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https ://w ww. tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice