Daily
National News

All Grand Erie schools and board facility sites in all zones are CLOSED today due to inclement weather.

February 16, 2021 43 views

Inclement Weather Update for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

All bus routes are cancelled for:

  • Student Transportation Services Brant Haldimand Norfolk (STSBHN).
  • Sharp Bus Line services for Grand Erie secondary students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

All afternoon and evening Grand Erie programming, including GELA (Grand Erie Learning Alternatives), is also cancelled.

A reminder… when transportation services are cancelled, Grand Erie schools and board facility sites are closed to all students and staff:

  • In 2020-21, school closures due to inclement weather also impact students in Grand Erie’s Virtual Learning Academy as teachers and other staff responsible for online learning do so from Grand Erie schools and board facility sites.
  • As noted in the Inclement Weather Media Release (December 2), where possible, Grand Erie students will be provided with asynchronous learning on inclement weather days (via Brightspace) to support the continuity of learning. These learning opportunities are optional to students and will provide families with learning when schools are closed.

 

Find Grand Erie’s Inclement Weather Policy here: https://www.granderie.ca/application/files/9215/5907/1526/FT7_Inclement_Weather.pdf

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Police issue warning of drugs laced with suspected Fentanyl

February 15, 2021 311

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford City Police are warning the public  about the risks of drug use after…

Read more
Daily

Commissioner calls for transparency on response to Indigenous women inquiry

February 15, 2021 66

Michele Audette MONTREAL-A commissioner who served on the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and…

Read more

Leave a Reply