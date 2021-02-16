All Grand Erie schools and board facility sites in all zones are CLOSED today due to inclement weather.

Inclement Weather Update for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

All bus routes are cancelled for:

Student Transportation Services Brant Haldimand Norfolk (STSBHN).

Sharp Bus Line services for Grand Erie secondary students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

All afternoon and evening Grand Erie programming, including GELA (Grand Erie Learning Alternatives), is also cancelled.

A reminder… when transportation services are cancelled, Grand Erie schools and board facility sites are closed to all students and staff:

In 2020-21, school closures due to inclement weather also impact students in Grand Erie’s Virtual Learning Academy as teachers and other staff responsible for online learning do so from Grand Erie schools and board facility sites.

As noted in the Inclement Weather Media Release (December 2), where possible, Grand Erie students will be provided with asynchronous learning on inclement weather days (via Brightspace) to support the continuity of learning. These learning opportunities are optional to students and will provide families with learning when schools are closed.

Find Grand Erie’s Inclement Weather Policy here: https://www.granderie.ca/application/files/9215/5907/1526/FT7_Inclement_Weather.pdf

Add Your Voice