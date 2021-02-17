Mississaugas of Credit First Nation holds rolling Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls car rally

The Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls remembrance was held at the Mississauga Credit First Nation Sunday with a rolling rally. Organizer Val King and Lynne Laforme (above) remember Lynn’s sister Elaine Laforme at one of the stops. Elaine Laforme was killed and her remains found in a fire at the Mississauga Road house in 2012 along with those of Ricky Powless. Glen Owen Hill was sentenced to two life sentences in the deaths. (Submitted photo)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-Sub-zero temperatures and a pandemic couldn’t stop local Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) and Six Nations families from remembering local women lost to violence at the annual Valentine’s Day Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) vigil..

Despite the temperatures organizer Val King said it was a nice day. “It felt warm. The sun was out. There wasn’t any wind. It was calm,” she said.

About 30 people gathered or were part of a car rally that began at the sacred fire lit outside the MCFN council house to mark the day.

“We had about 30 people but that includes those in the car rally. There were only a few of us at the fire.”

She said “with COVID, we knew people might not want to come, or would just be part of the car rally,” she said

People put their tobacco in the fire or hung their ribbons before joining others in a car rally adorned with various signs.

The car rally, escorted by OPP, left the council to Highway 6 for an hour and a half rally around MCFN where dresses or red ribbons hung outside homes.

King said they also remembered Maisy Odjick, who’s father now lives at MCFN. Maisy and her friend Shannon Alexander, disappeared Sept 6 2008. They have yet to be found.

They joined the list of Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation women who were honoured:

Cindy Jamieson

Elaine LaForme

Tashina General

Helena Rivera

Mabel Farmer

Patricia Carpenter

Shelley Joseph

Tanya Hill

Paula Martin

King says they will also hold a Virtual Symposium Feb., 26 and have a community quilt project that will honour MMIWG that anyone can be a part of.

You can make and send a 5 x 5 quilt block (wth no face) to MCFN’s cultural events department to be part of it. The quilt will be unveiled in October. For more information contact Jai King-Green@mncfn.ca

Add Your Voice