No one injured in Six Nations fire

Six Nations Police are investigating after a Cayuga Road house went up in flames Thursday, February 11, 2021. Police said no one was injured in the fire that started at about 7:36 p.m. Upon police arrival the two story residence was fully engulfed in flames. Six Nations Fire Department and Ambulance were also on scene. A motorist had reported the structure fire while travelling by the residence. There were no occupants in the residence at the time of the fire and family members attended the scene to speak to police. After a preliminary investigation the Fire Marshal was not attending the scene. Police cleared the location and continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice