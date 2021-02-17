Remaining Caledonia road blocks removed, repairs underway

By Victoria Gray Writer Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane have removed the barricades that have blocked roads in Caledonia since October. The barricades came down on Tuesday, February 16 at Argyle Street and Mackenzie Road. Skylar Williams, spokesperson for the Land Defenders at the former site of the proposed Mackenzie Meadows housing development, said he’s trying to give everyone what they want. “We’re taking very seriously the effect of what it is we’re doing and trying to run that balance between that negative effect on people and the people on the ground’s safety,” he said “We are under no misconceptions. I have very little faith in the OPP and their ability to stay out of land claims issues. I’m still quite concerned the OPP are going to escalate…



