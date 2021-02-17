Remembering MMIWG

It is both a somber occasion and a day filled with memories of love. This year’s annual Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) vigils, held annually on Valentine’s Day, may have seen fewer numbers but not even a world-wide pandemic could stop them. Across the country First Nations people remembered those taken in violence from their families and communities. And they marked those that are still unaccounted for. Whether in person with small gatherings or virtually people gathered to show their support and love for MMIWGs, two spirit people and the families that still mourn them. For Val King it wasn’t a day she would forget. She has organized the event at MCFN for over a decade and this past weekend she found a way through the pandemic…
