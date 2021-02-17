Saskatchewan RCMP charge leader of Canadian Nationalist Party with hate speech 

By Stephanie Taylor

THE CANADIAN PRESS

REGINA-RCMP in Saskatchewan have charged the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party with wilfully promoting hate against an identifiable group.

Police say officers began investigating Travis Patron after a report in June 2019 from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network about an alleged anti-Semitic video posted on YouTube.

Police say the video, called “Beware the Parasitic Tribe”” featured the party leader from Redvers, Sask., in the province’s southeast.

The party’s website says its mandate is to keep a “European-descended demographic majority” in Canada. It is registered as a political party by Elections Canada.

In the 2019 federal election, Patron appeared on the ballot for the fringe party in the rural Saskatchewan riding of Souris-Moose Mountain.

RCMP say its investigation into Patron was forwarded to the province’s attorney general, as is required in cases of this nature, who directed the charge.

Police say the 29-year-old was arrested Monday and was to appear Wednesday in Regina provincial court. He made his first appearance in Weyburn, Sask., on Tuesday.

Mounties say they are investigating four more reports received between last April and June of alleged anti-Semitic videos and hate speech by Patron.

The party’s website says it was founded in 2017 when Patron was 25. He had studied at the University of Saskatchewan from 2010 to 2013.

