Six Nations Elected Chief wants more TLC from contractors

February 17, 2021 172 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Chief Mark Hill thinks some builders who work on Six Nation don’t take their work as seriously on-reserve as off-reserve. Hill said when you look at the community some of the work done, just doesn’t hold up. “It seems like at times the companies that come in to do our roads and resurfacing projects, you don’t see the type of things happening (as with Fifth Line Road) off the territory. It’s like they think, ‘well whatever, who cares, it’s just the rez,” he said. He made the comments in regard to Fifth Line Road where NorJon Limited must return to fix issues with paving the road. Director of Public Works, Mike Montour said part of the problem with repaving Fifth Line Road was the timing….

