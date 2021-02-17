Local News
Six Nations Elected Council cannabis commission has new members again

February 17, 2021 90 views
By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless Writers The Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) controversial cannabis commission has new members, the third change to the commission since it began in 2019. The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) appointed three new commissioners to its board in January, to leave only one of its five seats open, with Nahnda Garlow continuing to chair the commission. Garlow did not explain what happened to two commission members appointed late last year. SNCC added Natasha Clarkson and Duane Jacobs, SNEC’s communication and policy director. Clarkson told Turtle Island News she did not resign from SNCC but Garlow told SNEC last year that Clarkson had resigned. At the same time Jacobs has left the SNCC with no explanation. With both Clarkson and Jacobs leaving the SNCC may…

