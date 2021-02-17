Two Six Nations people are facing charges after Six Nations Police searched a Cayuga Road house Wednesday Feb., 10th

Six Nations Police armed with a search warrant said stolen property and vehicles were recovered as a result of the search. No one was home when police entered the property. Police said three stolen vehicles and stolen property were located and recovered. Police said as a result of the search and investigation, two people are facing charges. Charged were: Luella Shalise Elliott-Doxtador, 25, of Ohsweken: Possession over $5,000 x 3 Careless Use of Ammunition Possession under $5,000 x 3 Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number Fail to Comply with Release Order (Other than to attend court) Dillon James Miller, 31, of Ohsweken is charged with: Possession over $5,000 x 3 Careless Use of Ammunition Possession under $5,000 x 3 Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number Fail to Comply with Release Order (Other…
Related Posts
Family describes how woman’s death from trailer hitch assault upended their lives
February 17, 2021 55
Barbara Kenter died after being assaulted with a trailer hitch thrown by Brayden Bushby in Thunder…
Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel
February 17, 2021 24
EDMONTON- A defence lawyer is asking a jury to give a man accused of killing a…