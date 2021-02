Two Six Nations people are facing charges after Six Nations Police searched a Cayuga Road house Wednesday Feb., 10th

Six Nations Police armed with a search warrant said stolen property and vehicles were recovered as a result of the search. No one was home when police entered the property. Police said three stolen vehicles and stolen property were located and recovered. Police said as a result of the search and investigation, two people are facing charges. Charged were: Luella Shalise Elliott-Doxtador, 25, of Ohsweken: Possession over $5,000 x 3 Careless Use of Ammunition Possession under $5,000 x 3 Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number Fail to Comply with Release Order (Other than to attend court) Dillon James Miller, 31, of Ohsweken is charged with: Possession over $5,000 x 3 Careless Use of Ammunition Possession under $5,000 x 3 Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number Fail to Comply with Release Order (Other…



