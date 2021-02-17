U.S. snow snarls COVID 19 vaccine delivery; minister fears variants in First Nations

By Lauren Krugel

THE CANADIAN PRESS

As snowy weather south of the border snarls vaccine deliveries to Canada, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he fears the prospect of highly transmissible COVID-19 variants taking hold in First Nations communities.

“I don’t think I can be any more concerned,” Miller said Wednesday in Ottawa, noting several socio-economic factors put Indigenous people more at risk from the virus.

Miller said that as of Tuesday there had been more than 19,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on First Nations reserves, nearly 1,400 of which were active.

Active cases are one-quarter what they were a month ago, but Miller said “these numbers continue to be alarming.”

He said the Prairie provinces, in particular, have had “really scary spikes.”

“It is no secret that the opening up of the economies at the end of the summer created that catalyst,” Miller said.

“The science is showing that we’re still very much at risk as a country and none more so than Indigenous communities, who have really, really fought and continue to fight overwhelming odds.

“The best way to see a third wave is to ignore the science.”

New recommendations from the National Advisory Committee this week say all adults in Indigenous communities should receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the second stage of the immunization campaign to start this spring.

Miller said vaccinations have started in 400 Indigenous communities. More than 83,000 doses had been administered as of Tuesday.

Shipping company UPS temporarily closed its operations in Kentucky earlier this week after a big snowfall, which delayed a shipment of Canada-bound vaccine. Canada’s doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are made in Belgium, but are routed through the UPS air hub in Kentucky.

Heath Canada said provinces could expect to receive shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech product at least a day behind schedule, but all 400,000 doses should be in Canada by Friday.

Meanwhile, Quebec’s health minister announced the province is making rapid COVID-19 tests available to private companies to reduce workplace outbreaks. The province is among those to have been criticized for its slow rollout of rapid tests, which provide faster results than standard polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

Also in Quebec, new modelling released by the province suggests a more contagious COVID-19 variant could be the dominant strain circulating in Montreal by next month.

Quebec added 14 more deaths from past dates, but no new ones, in its update Wednesday. It reported 800 new infections and five fewer COVID-19 patients in hospital than a day earlier.

Ontario recorded 847 new infections, along with 10 more deaths and 23 fewer people in hospital than the day before.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, which is under strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, there were 44 new confirmed cases and 21 presumptive ones.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, said there were 338 reported active cases in the province, and thousands of people were coming forward for testing.

Manitoba had 75 new cases and one additional death. The province also said 27 tickets were issued last week to people accused of breaking public health orders, more than half of which were for not wearing a mask in an indoor public place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.

