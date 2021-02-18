Brantford Police charge two relatives in death of child

February 18, 2021

BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford Police have charged two people in the death of a young child at a city residence.

Police said on Friday, February 12, 2021 Brantford Police entered into an investigation relating to the death of a young child inside a city residence.As a result of circumstances surrounding the death, members with the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services were called in to lead the investigation. Officers worked with the Coroner’s Office and Center of Forensic Sciences to assist in determining the cause of death. As a result of the investigation, police have charged two relatives of the child with Criminal Negligence Causing Death.

Due to a publication ban, police are unable to release further details at this time.

Add Your Voice