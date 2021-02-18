Daily
National News

Brantford Police charge two relatives in death of child

February 18, 2021 73 views

February 18, 2021

 BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford Police have charged two people in the death of a young child at a city residence.

Police said on Friday, February 12, 2021 Brantford Police entered into an investigation relating to the death of a young child inside a city residence.As a result of  circumstances surrounding the death, members with the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services were called in to lead the investigation. Officers worked with the Coroner’s Office and Center of Forensic Sciences to assist in determining the cause of death.  As a result of the investigation, police have charged two relatives of the child with Criminal Negligence Causing Death.

 Due to a publication ban, police are unable to release further details at this time.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Jury to begin deliberating in trial of man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel 

February 19, 2021 13

By Fakiha Baig THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON- A judge has sequestered a jury but has instructed…

Read more
Daily

Collaboration of First Nations key to jump hurdles of accessing broadband in communities 

February 18, 2021 70

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the critical need for…

Read more

Leave a Reply