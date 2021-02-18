Daily
National News

COVID 19 fears hit Labrador with presumed case in fly in Indigenous community 

February 18, 2021 26 views

ST. JOHN’S, N.L- Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say there is a presumed positive case of COVID-19 in a fly-in community along Labrador’s north coast.

In a news release late Wednesday, Labrador’s Inuit government says the presumed positive case in Makkovik is related to travel to St. John’s.

The release from the Nunatsiavut government says the test results will be sent to St. John’s today for confirmation from public health officials.

Meanwhile, all flights into the community of about 400 people have been suspended, with the exception of medical travel, and residents are being asked to stay in their homes.

The release says plans are in the works to have everyone in Makkovik tested for COVID-19, and more details are expected today.

Until now, Labrador had not been touched by the province’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, and Makkovik Mayor Barry Andersen issued a statement urging everyone in the town to show compassion for the person involved and to follow public health advice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Collaboration of First Nations key to jump hurdles of accessing broadband in communities 

February 18, 2021 22

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the critical need for…

Read more
Daily

Magnetawan First Nation delays chief and council election due to COVID 19 

February 18, 2021 26

By  John McFadden Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Magnetawan First Nation, north of Parry Sound, will be…

Read more

Leave a Reply