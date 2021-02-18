Daily
National News

Magnetawan First Nation delays chief and council election due to COVID 19 

February 18, 2021 25 views

By  John McFadden

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Magnetawan First Nation, north of Parry Sound, will be delaying its election for council and chief by six months due to the COVID-19 global  pandemic. The vote, which was to have been held on April 26, is now  scheduled for Oct. 23. The territory’s two councillors and its chief  voted for the delay at a meeting on Feb 3.

Chief William Diabo says the move is supported by Indigenous Services  Canada. He added that the decision to move the election was made after  eight residents of the First Nation contracted the coronavirus late last  year on the relatively small First Nation, which has an on-territory  population of about 110 residents. All of those people have since  recovered from the virus.

Elections on First Nations territories in Canada are held every two  years. The two current councillors are Rose Cardinal and Samantha  Noganosh. Chief Diabo said people considering taking a run for the  positions will have until the summer to file their nomination papers.

“The election will be officially called 90 days before the vote.

We  have to then set a nomination date. We will hire an electoral officer,  who will send out material to everybody. Once the nomination date is  set, people can send in their nominations for each of the positions,”  Chief Diabo said. “You can nominate up to two people for council and one  for chief. It takes two signatures to officially nominate a candidate  and mail-in nomination forms will be accepted.”

Chief Diabo said he has no way of knowing right now what the COVID  situation will be like come October. But he added they will be  encouraging mail-in voting regardless. He said he is strongly  encouraging the territory’s roughly 150 members who do not live on the  territory, to vote by mail.

The chief said he understands that some residents of the First Nation  might not fully agree with the election delay decision, but he added  that his first priority has to be the health and safety of the people he  represents.

“There are some people causing blowback about it. But they are not  reading the document we put out. They are taking it out of context and  suggesting it’s just a selfish moment to stay in power longer,” the  chief said. “I’m accused of micromanaging, but I try not to. I got  elected and I have my job. But some don’t want to let me do my job. They  want things presented to them first for approval. But that’s not what  the Indian Act states. I have to make decisions in the best interest of  my community. It wasn’t just me making this decision. The two  councillors agreed with it as well.”

Chief Diabo said the decisions that have been made during the  pandemic, such as voluntary lockdowns and state of emergency  declarations, have also been supported by the two councillors.

Chief Diabo said he knows of at least two other Ontario First Nations  that may also postpone their elections if they haven’t already done so.  He said he is aware the nearby Wasauksing First Nation Territory just  held an election, but he added they haven’t had the COVID issues  Magnetawan has had to deal with.

John McFadden is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering Indigenous issues for MuskokaRegion.com, ParrySound.com and Simcoe.com.  His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local  Journalism Initiative.

 

 

