OPP: All roads around Caledonia open

HADIMAND COUNTY-Haldimand County OPP is advising that, all of the roads that had been previously closed due to road damage and obstacles on the roadways in Caledonia, have been RE-OPENED for traffic.

On February 10th, the Highway 6 bypass was re-opened followed by the re-opening of Argyle Street on February 17th and Mckenzie Road on February 19th at 12:00 p.m.

OPP said throughout the road closures, the OPP maintained their objective and commitment to public safety for everyone involved.

The OPP thanked the public for their co-operation and patience during these occurrences and said “public safety will always remain paramount while we serve all members in the community.”

