Brantford man facing child pornography charges after Brantford Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrests

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 60-year-old city man is facing child pornography charges after the Brantford Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a Mission Road house October 26, 2020 seizing several electronic devices.

Police said a forensic examination of these electronic devices were found to contain images of child pornography.

Brantford Police charged a 60-year-old man, who resides on Mission Road with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography Tuesday, Feb., 23, 2021. He has been held for a Bail Hearing.

Anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children is urged to call Detective Michael Korda or Detective Balbir Singh of the Brantford Police Service ICE Section at 519-756-0113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet

On March 29, 2007, alongside the OPP Child Exploitation Section and 26 other municipal police services, the Brantford Police Service joined the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet.

The online exploitation of children continues to be a challenge for investigators due to its sheer volume, global reach and anonymity; however, these police partners and the Provincial Government are committed to making a difference in our communities.

The Brantford Police Service supports this strategy, and has recognized that images of children and child abuse placed on the internet lead to perpetual victimization.

This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Internet Safety Tips

Brantford Police Service is committed to ensuring the safety of our community’s children and taking action against online sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children.

The following information is provided to assist parents and caregivers to understand internet safety.

These simple tips can help the youngest members of your family stay safe online:

Consider creating an internet contract with your child and have all parties sign it.

Let your child know that you will be monitoring their online activities.

Reinforce the fact that not everyone is who they say they are online.

Discuss how pictures should not be sent or posted online without parental permission.

Discuss sharing personal information online; never share their password with anyone other than their parents. Review the risks of personal information being misused online.

Use only child-safe search engines such as: www.askkids.com www.kidsyahoo.com or www.kidsclick.org

Encourage your child to trust in their instincts and stop, block, and tell if they are uncomfortable.

Talk to your child about the consequences of being involved in any incidents that include cyberbullying, sexting, etc.

Make sure your child understands that they can talk to you about anything on the internet.

As a parent, what can you do?

Place your child’s computer in a common area. Set expectations for your child’s online and cell phone activities.

Monitor your child’s activities online. Ask your child to show you what they are doing online, and be aware of whom they are talking to.

Retrieve your child’s login information, e-mail addresses and password.

If your child joins any social networking or gaming sites, help them create their online profile. Remember to only fill in information that is necessary and leave out any revealing information.

Monitor ALL webcam use, and any posting or exchanging of pictures online.

Do not allow your child to communicate in chat rooms.

Use filtering software on computers.

Communicate openly with your child. Encourage them to report any situation or information that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Be aware of signs that your child may be in trouble: They quickly turn the computer or phone off when you walk into the room. Your child seems worried, withdrawn or depressed. Your child contacts, or is contacted by a person you do not know. If your child is being harassed or threatened, save the evidence and contact the police.



Additional Online Safety Resources

Safe Kids Canada www.safekidscanada.com

Cyber Tip www.cybertip.com

Be Web Aware www.bewebaware.ca

Kids in the Know www.kidsintheknow.ca

Canadian Centre of Child Protection www.protectchildren.ca

