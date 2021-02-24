The latest developments on COVID 19 in Canada on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 

The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada (all times eastern): Indigenous cases dropping

12 p.m.

The Manitoba government has announced the location of its fourth site for large-scale vaccine distribution.

Health officials say a so-called supersite will open in early March at a former hospital in Selkirk.

There are similar sites already in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

—

11:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and now has 21 active infections.

The new cases are in the Halifax area.

One is a close contact of a previously reported case, while the other two cases are under investigation.

As of Tuesday 29,237 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 11,658 people having received their required second dose.

—

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 806 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths attributed to the virus, including five in that past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 25, to 655, and the number of intensive care cases rose for a second consecutive day, with 10 more patients for a total of 130.

The province says it administered 8,807 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, for a total of 376,910 since the campaign began.

—

11 a.m.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations communities are declining access the country.

Miller says there were 1,443 active cases and a total of 20,347 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities on-reserve as of yesterday.

Miller says vaccinations have begun in 440 Indigenous communities and more than 103,000 doses have been administered.

—

10:45 a.m.

Ontario plans to start vaccinating residents aged 80 and older against COVID-19 in the third week of March, depending on vaccine supply.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, the head of the province’s vaccine task force, says an online booking system and service desk will become available on March 15 and people in that 80 and older age range, or those booking for them, can access it.

Hillier says the task force aims to then vaccinate adults aged 75 and older starting April 15, and shots will go to those 70 and older beginning May 1.

He says people aged 65 and older will be vaccinated starting June 1.

—

10:40 a.m.

Ontario says there are 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today and nine more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that 363 of those new cases are in Toronto, 186 are in Peel Region and 94 are in York Region.

More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Tuesday’s daily update.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.

Add Your Voice