Two Six Nations people face drug charges and charge of failing to provide necessities of life to a child

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations residents were arrested for failing to provide necessities of life after a child was found sleeping in a room with fentanyl paraphernalia.

On February, 23 Six Nations Police Police searched a River Range Road address following a Drugs and Controlled Substances Act warrant.

When police entered the house they found a man sleeping and arrested him.

While continuing the search of the residence police discovered a child sleeping in a second bedroom.

In the bedroom where the child slept police found a quantity of fentanyl paraphernalia which was easily accessible to the child.

Police also noticed a tablet with drug residue on it that the child had been watching. Police contacted Ogwadeni:deo who attended and helped the child.

The mother of the child arrived at the residence before the search was finished and she was also arrested.

During the search police found fentanyl, firearm ammunition that wasn’t stored properly and a stolen pick-up truck.

A 24-year-old man from Ohsweken was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, failing to provide the necessities of the life of a child, careless use of ammunition, tampering with a vehicle identification number and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He was held for a bail hearing.

A 28-year-old woman from Ohsweken was charged with failing to provide the necessities of the life of a child, possession of fentanyl, careless use of ammunition, tampering with a vehicle identification number and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

She was released on a form 10 undertaking.

Names of the accused were withheld to protect the identify of the child.

Add Your Voice