Caledonia roads open, Six Nations stops snow plowing

Roads around 1492 Land Back Lane have reopened and Six Nations road crews have stopped plowing all but one section of road for the county. Six Nations Elected council post approved the move on February 23 at its council meeting. A community member watching on Facebook and Councillor Wendy Johnson had concerns about the money spent on the project. Michael Montour, director of Public Works said the Six Nations department used standard contractor fees that included administration fees and reimbursement for their materials. “It gave us a net profit, not much, but we are running a deficit and anything helps,” he said. Johnson said she would have had concerns if that wasn’t the case. Six Nations Public Works started plowing and salting roads for Haldimand County after the first snows…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice