Councillor questions if special needs students denied services

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Councillor Wendy Johnson is alleging discrimination of Indigenous students with special needs at the Grand Erie District School Board. “It’s a human rights issue. What we are told is certain high schools will not provide accommodation therefore they are telling students they can’t go to that school, go to another school,” she said. Johnson escalated the discussion when she pointed out councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry, who is the SNEC representative on the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB), along with Claudine VanEvery-Albert who sits on the board of trustees to represent the interests of Indigenous students, should be tackling the issue of discrimination. “Who takes this on to advocate for Six Nations community members dealing with this issue. Is there in fact discrimination going…



