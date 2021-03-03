Daily
Local News

Have you seen us? Maisy Odjick and her friend Shannon Alexander missing 13 years

March 3, 2021 117 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Maisy Odjick and her friend Shannon Alexander disappeared without a trace in 2008. No one has seen or heard from either of them and no evidence of their disappearance or possible death has ever been found. The girls’ families haven’t given up on them. They are still searching. Maisy’s aunt, Maria Jacko is the spokesperson for the family. She said the family wants answers. “I follow up on every lead no matter what I’m hopeful we will find them. I know for sure somebody knows something. It’s been a long, long time, I’m still hopeful we’ll find out what happened to them,” she said. There is still a $30,000 reward available for information that leads to the girls whereabouts. What happened to them? On September, 5th…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ottawa wants Indigenous livelihood fisheries in N.S. part of commercial season 

March 3, 2021 42

HALIFAX- A First Nations chief in Nova Scotia has released a letter from Ottawa outlining a…

Read more
Covid-19
COVID-19

Six Nations COVID-19 numbers hit all time highs STAY HOME!

March 3, 2021 248

COVID-19 Six Nations officials plead with community to STAY HOME! By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations…

Read more