Have you seen us? Maisy Odjick and her friend Shannon Alexander missing 13 years

By Victoria Gray Writer Maisy Odjick and her friend Shannon Alexander disappeared without a trace in 2008. No one has seen or heard from either of them and no evidence of their disappearance or possible death has ever been found. The girls’ families haven’t given up on them. They are still searching. Maisy’s aunt, Maria Jacko is the spokesperson for the family. She said the family wants answers. “I follow up on every lead no matter what I’m hopeful we will find them. I know for sure somebody knows something. It’s been a long, long time, I’m still hopeful we’ll find out what happened to them,” she said. There is still a $30,000 reward available for information that leads to the girls whereabouts. What happened to them? On September, 5th…



