New England Black Wolves moving to Albany

By Josh Giles Writer It appears that NLL lacrosse will be returning to Albany, New York after a nearly two-decade long absence. The New England Black Wolves have made the announcement that the team has been sold to a group headed by former lacrosse player Oliver Marti, and are moving the team to Albany. The announcement came from the NLL on February 23. “The National Lacrosse League, the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, announced the sale of the New England Black Wolves to a group headed by Oliver Marti,” they said. The NLL also announced that they will be moving to Albany, for the upcoming 2021-22 season, and will be known as Albany NLL until they have a new name. “The new owners will relocate…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice