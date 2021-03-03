Local News
Osprey Eagles get new home at Six Nations “Glebe lands”

March 3, 2021 78 views
Osprey eagle flies over its nest. (Photos by Stephanie Dearing)

By Victoria Gray Writer A pair of Osprey eagles may find a new nesting site at Six Nations lands near the Woodlands Cultural Centre after a two-year struggle. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a request from Brantford resident and eco activist Stephanie Dearing at a council meeting on February 23 to erect a nesting pole for the birds on Six Nations Land at no cost to SNEC. Dearing can’t believe after two years of trying, she has finally gotten support. “I was expecting a no, to be honest! This is tremendously uplifting, to know that other people care about our wildlife too! I want to give Lonny Bomberry (lands and resources director for SNEC) the credit for deciding this was a worthy endeavour! Oh gosh, super pumped! I’m going…

