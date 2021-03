Osprey Eagles get new home at Six Nations “Glebe lands”

By Victoria Gray Writer A pair of Osprey eagles may find a new nesting site at Six Nations lands near the Woodlands Cultural Centre after a two-year struggle. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a request from Brantford resident and eco activist Stephanie Dearing at a council meeting on February 23 to erect a nesting pole for the birds on Six Nations Land at no cost to SNEC. Dearing can’t believe after two years of trying, she has finally gotten support. “I was expecting a no, to be honest! This is tremendously uplifting, to know that other people care about our wildlife too! I want to give Lonny Bomberry (lands and resources director for SNEC) the credit for deciding this was a worthy endeavour! Oh gosh, super pumped! I’m going…



