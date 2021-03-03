Six Nations Health Director says some COVID-19 positive people not staying home

By Victoria Gray

Writer

The Director of Health Services for Six Nations knows COVID-19 positive people are going out in the community and infecting others, but she’s not stopping it.

Lori David-Hill posted a question on her personal Facebook page on March, 1 asking when she should do something about it.

“At what point does exposing someone to the virus, when you know you are tested positive (sic) or have been a high risk exposure, become something we should address?” she posted on Facebook.

As of March, 2 there are 115 active COVID-19 cases on Six Nations, four people in hospital and a total of 366 cases since the pandemic began last March.

Chastity Van Every, Heath communications officer said the post was only written because of community concern.

“The question was posed in a search for options to how to address this crisis,” she said in an email.

VanEvery also said as of right now there are no consequences for violating isolation the orders for those who are positive or waiting on test results.

“There are no enforcement or formal consequences at this time,” she said. “Community leadership continues to discuss options.”

Comments on the facebook post were supportive of charging those who knowingly put the community at risk and Davis-Hill doing something as soon as she knew.

“Isn’t that a violation of the pandemic legislation? Shouldn’t they be charged? It’s not like when we were kids and someone had chickenpox…,” a commenter said.

Another comment said those people should be charged and it made her feel sick to think about.

The provincial Health Protection and Promotion Act gives medical officers of health the option to invoke fines for COVID-19 positive people who break self-isolation protocols with up to $5,000 fines per day. Although Ottawa and Toronto have invoked this most municipalities have designed their own COVID-19 reporting measures and fines.

Under the Reopening Ontario Act anyone who violates an emergency order could face a fine of $750 and a person who obstructs someone exercising power or performing a duty in accordance with an order could face a fine of $1,000.

Any person who violates an emergency order could be issued a summons and a court would select a punishment based on a conviction, that could include a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail.

The province also set a minimum $10,000 fine for hosts or organizers of parties in violation of gathering laws. Corporations which violate an emergency order could face a fine up to $10,000,000 upon conviction.

Six Nations is not required to follow the provincial legislation, but could choose to impose it. SNEC and Six Nations Police Services did not return requests for comments.

Heath services sent out a press release March, 1 saying health officials are tired.

“Our healthcare workers are overwhelmed. They are working diligently to keep our community safe, perform an increasing amount of COVID-19 tests, and conduct contact tracing. We owe it to them to follow public health guidelines to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 within the community,” the press release said.

VanEvery advised that if a community member is aware of the fact that another community member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not adhering to Public Health guidelines to isolate for 14 days, they should report it to Ohsweken Public Health “immediately” at 519-445-2672.

