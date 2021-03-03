Stay safe…stay home for us all!

Six Nations COVID-19 rate has torn through the community after large local events saw hundreds of people attending. Since COVID-19 broke out at Six Nations three band members have died, now four people are fighting for their lives in hospital, but for some reason hundreds of people decided over the past month that it was okay for them to attend large events. Events that have been traced to the current record high numbers of local people infected with COVID-19. This wasn’t a case of the virus coming from outside in. This was a case of large numbers of people attending events that would only take one person to be infected and in attendance. COVID-19 is an acute respiratory disease and it spreads through inhaling infectious droplets from someone else in…



