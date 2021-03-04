Indigenous metal health and addiction services will get financial injection in Ontario.

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Ontario has announced an immediate $12.8 million investment to expand and improve culturally appropriate mental health and addictions services across Ontario.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced funding for the programs on March, 4 as part of the $176 million going toward the Ford government’s Roadmap to Wellness plan to address a mental heath and addictions crisis in the province.

“Now more than ever, it is critically important to ensure that everyone, including Indigenous communities, can access the safe and effective mental health and addictions services they deserve – when they need them and where they need them,” Elliott said. “Our government is committed to working with Indigenous communities and other health system partners to build a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions system that people from every corner of the province can access.”

The plan aims to deliver, “high-quality care and building a modern, connected and comprehensive mental health and addictions system.” The province will invest $3.8 billion over 10 years to create new services and expand programs in the province.

The investment meant to expand and improve community mental heath supports while partnering with Indigenous care providers, this includes programs directed toward children and youth.

The investment builds on the $175,000 investment last year, bringing the totsl the government invested to

Of the $12.8 million $6.875 million will go toward increasing the capacity of programs within First Nations communities and Indigenous-led supports, including the Family Well-Being Program, that gives needs-based services for Indigenous people in the youth justice system with mental health and substance use needs.

The funding will also be used to hire two community-based mental health and addiction liaisons to assist Indigenous-led programs address the complex needs of Indigenous survivors of human trafficking more effectively.

$1.4 million will go toward enhancing community mental health and addictions services and programs in primary care teams reporting to a band council.

$1.412 million is dedicated to helping address gaps and barriers that First Nations students and their families experience in the school system and support educational retention and success. That investment will increase funding to Indigenous Graduation Coaches to increase outreach and support during the summer, fund the development of culturally appropriate cannabis training and resources; fund developing a new strength-based initiative to support young Indigenous women and girls who have lived experience of violence, and/or who have witnessed violence in their families and communities; and fund a model for Trauma-Informed Schools as a system-wide model.

“Supporting the health and well-being of Indigenous peoples across Ontario is an ongoing priority for our government,” Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs said. “These investments will help ensure Indigenous peoples, families and communities continue to have access to culturally appropriate and responsive mental health and addictions supports and services.”

The government will give $1.375 million annually over ten years to support developing and implementing 11 new Social Emergency Manager positions in Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) and Grand Council Treaty #3 (GCT#3) First Nation communities, this will build capacity for social emergency prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

$1 million will go toward expanding the child and adolescent psychiatry program based in Thunder Bay, with satellite service locations across Northwestern Ontario.

Another $900,000 will go toward supporting more Indigenous focused mental health and addictions services and programs related to community safety and education.

“For far too long, Indigenous peoples and communities across Ontario have been faced with gaps and barriers to accessing effective mental health and addictions supports that meet their unique needs,” said Associate Minister Tibollo. “By expanding access for Indigenous communities to higher-quality and culturally appropriate mental health and addictions services, we’re taking another important step in building a mental health and addictions system that fully supports people of all ages in their journey towards mental wellness.”

The priovince responded to the COIVD019 pandemic by investing up to $194 million in emergency funding for mental health and addictions services. The emergency funding for mental health and addictions has helped more than 57,000 Ontarians access services they need during this time, including virtual tolld and counselling to support those at home.

To find out more about supports available to you visit COVID-19: Support for People.

