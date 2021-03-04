Six Nations Elected Council closes for two weeks as COVID-19 numbers begin to drop

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless

Writers

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is closing its administration offices for two weeks because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the community last weekend and are asking businesses to reduce their hours despite increased COVID-19 numbers being traced to large events in the community not businesses.

SNEC released a statement on March 4 alerting the community that council passed a motion on Monday, but announced its intention to close elected council departments for two weeks from 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 and are set to re-open on Friday, March 19.

“Neighboring communities have reported cases of the COVID-19 variants. Luckily, Six Nations has not reported any variants of concern to date. It is imperative that we all abide by the stay at home order as much as possible,” the statement said.

Staff will monitor the situation daily until the re-opening date, at that time the closure may be extended on the advice of Public Heath workers.

During the closure programs and services will only address urgent needs.

To find out if specific programs and services can be arranged for on an individual basis, contact your specific provider. Staff will monitor their voicemails and emails, but office buildings will be closed to the public.

SNEC communication’s officer Candace Lickers did not repond to Turtle Island News questions.

Six Nations COVID-19 numbers have been dropping from a high of 36 on Thursday Feb., 25th to three on Monday March 1 2021 and one case Tuesday, March 2 2021. No new numbers had been posted as Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4 p.m. a half hour before the offices were set to close. Six Nations Elected Council’s adminsitration departments have largely been working from home since the onset of the pandemic.

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) released a statement Wednesday, March 3, 2021 encouraging community members to stay home and not attend large events.

SNEC is asking essential businesses to close or reduce their hours to help the community stop the spread of the virus.

The statement said the two-week closure of SNEC offices does not mean checkpoints are going up around the community, but to avoid panic buyers flooding the reserve this time they are asking businesses to reduce their hours to between noon and 6 p.m.

Six Nations saw a flood of panic buying Mach 29, 2020 (see Turtle Island News Facebook live feed at https://www.facebook.com/190321510935/videos/889319081543156 ) after Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill announced on radio the community would be shutting down. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council stepped in at all entrance points to the community when panic buying created traffic jams.

On Wednesday, March 10 and Thursday , March 11 SNEC will host two zoom sessions for business owners to talk to SNEC about questions or concerns they may have.

To register for these zoom business session email arleenmaracle@sixnations.ca or lauriemartin@sixnations.ca.

The community remains in Alert Level Black of the pandemic response framework, which asks community members to stay home as much as possible, only leaving for essential reasons, including medical appointments and groceries. Community members are also asked not gather with anyone outside of their home.

“Everyone must continue to do their part to monitor themselves for symptoms,” the statement said.

SNEC is asking community members to report symptoms even if they are the same, or the mildest symptoms, to Ohsweken Public Health at 519-445-2672 or the Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 1-855-977-7737, or at 226-446-9909.

To book a COVID-19 test online visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 226-227-9288.

